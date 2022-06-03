Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand speaks to the press after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Cosy China-New Zealand relations cannot be taken for granted, Beijing’s ambassador warns
- Ambassador Wang Xiaolong issues thinly veiled warning as leaders of NZ and the US release joint statement on South China Sea, human rights and Solomon Islands
- China’s foreign ministry says it hopes ‘New Zealand will adhere to its independent foreign policy’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand speaks to the press after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP