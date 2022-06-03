Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand speaks to the press after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Cosy China-New Zealand relations cannot be taken for granted, Beijing’s ambassador warns

  • Ambassador Wang Xiaolong issues thinly veiled warning as leaders of NZ and the US release joint statement on South China Sea, human rights and Solomon Islands
  • China’s foreign ministry says it hopes ‘New Zealand will adhere to its independent foreign policy’

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 5:39am, 3 Jun, 2022

