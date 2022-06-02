Liu Jianchao has extensive diplomatic experience. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Ex-ambassador and corruption-buster takes over as head of Chinese Communist Party’s diplomatic arm
- Liu Jianchao, a diplomatic veteran who studied at Oxford University, previously spearheaded efforts to hunt down graft suspects overseas
- He takes over as head of the International Liaison Department, a body that plays a central role in China’s dealings with North Korea
