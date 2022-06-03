The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co logo at its headquarters. Taiwan, which produces 90 per cent of the world’s most advanced chips, said on Thursday it would remain “a trusted partner” of the European Union as the EU aims to build up its chip production. Photo: Reuters
Upgraded trade talks with EU on semiconductors signal an advance in Taiwan’s standing
- Taipei calls the ministerial-level discussions a ‘major breakthrough in relations with the EU’
- Brussels secures Taipei’s support for the European Union’s plan to manufacture one-fifth of the world’s microchips by 2030
