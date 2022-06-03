Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has reminded his political opponents that China is a major trading partner. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China ‘too important’ for political games during Wang Yi’s PNG visit

  • Papua New Guinea’s leader warns Opposition not to play election campaign politics ahead of his meeting with Chinese foreign minister
  • Wang is in the final days of a marathon eight-nation tour of the Pacific

Reuters
Updated: 11:30am, 3 Jun, 2022

