Washington has updated its official information on Taiwan, to restate that it does not support independence for the island. Photo: Reuters
US State Department struggles to get its fact sheet straight on Taiwan
- After triggering an angry response from Beijing, officials amend document on relations with Taipei for the second time in weeks
- Latest change restores a line making clear that Washington does not support independence for the island
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Washington has updated its official information on Taiwan, to restate that it does not support independence for the island. Photo: Reuters