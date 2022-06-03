US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said “we are all looking at issues of supply chains”, in the wake of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
China-US-EU relations: Washington condemns Beijing’s challenge ‘to Europe’s security, economy and values’
- US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman tells European reporters ‘the PRC’s actions matter just as much for the future of Europe’
- US is watching Russia-China allowance, threatening consequences if Chinese authorities decide to send military equipment to Russia.
