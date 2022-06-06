The end of Shanghai’s two-month lockdown has done little to dispel economic gloom. Photo: Bloomberg
How the economic slowdown and zero-Covid threaten China’s global ambitions
- Premier Li Keqiang’s recent warning that the economy is struggling to stay on track may have a knock-on effect on its global investment plans
- Some observers say the prospect of a slowdown will also hamper Beijing’s efforts to present itself as an alternative to the US
