Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted a “significant retrogression” in exchanges following years of “positive and pragmatic China policy” from Australia. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted a “significant retrogression” in exchanges following years of “positive and pragmatic China policy” from Australia. Photo: Xinhua
Australia
China /  Diplomacy

No autopilot: China says Australia ties reset calls for ‘concrete actions’ from new government

  • Power shift in Canberra has sparked hopes of better China ties after years of damaging acrimony under ex-prime minister Scott Morrison
  • Australia should look at China and relations with it in a ‘sensible and positive’ way, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:14pm, 4 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted a “significant retrogression” in exchanges following years of “positive and pragmatic China policy” from Australia. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted a “significant retrogression” in exchanges following years of “positive and pragmatic China policy” from Australia. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE