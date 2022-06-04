Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted a “significant retrogression” in exchanges following years of “positive and pragmatic China policy” from Australia. Photo: Xinhua
No autopilot: China says Australia ties reset calls for ‘concrete actions’ from new government
- Power shift in Canberra has sparked hopes of better China ties after years of damaging acrimony under ex-prime minister Scott Morrison
- Australia should look at China and relations with it in a ‘sensible and positive’ way, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted a “significant retrogression” in exchanges following years of “positive and pragmatic China policy” from Australia. Photo: Xinhua