King Tupou VI of Tonga (third from right) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (third from left) at the Royal Palace Nukualofa on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China put the Pacific Islands on the geopolitical map. What comes next?

  • Beijing did not get the endorsement of the regional security deal it was hoping for but ‘it’s not the end of China in the Pacific’, analyst says
  • While some nations are way of being drawn into big power politics, they might still seek to reduce ties with for colonial powers, observers say

Laura Zhou
Updated: 6:00am, 5 Jun, 2022

