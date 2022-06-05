China will “help Afghanistan within its capacity” after Kabul appealed for help to extinguish a forest fire in Nuristan province. Photo: Handout
Afghanistan appeals for China’s help to put out Nuristan forest fire that has raged for 12 days
- Taliban’s Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai asks Ding Yinan, charge d’affaires at the Chinese embassy, for Beijing’s help to contain fire that has raged for 12 days
- Head of Afghan Ministry of Disaster Management’s emergency operations centre says local firefighters lack advanced firefighting equipment
