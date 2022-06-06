The Horn of Africa has long been wracked by civil wars, Islamist insurgencies and military coups, most recently in Ethiopia, Sudan and Somalia. Photo: Reuters
The Horn of Africa has long been wracked by civil wars, Islamist insurgencies and military coups, most recently in Ethiopia, Sudan and Somalia. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

June date set for China-sponsored Horn of Africa peace conference

  • The talks in Addis Ababa are a departure from Beijing’s long-standing policy of non-intervention
  • Co-hosts Ethiopia and Kenya represent the region’s two biggest economies and, along with other participants, have received substantial Chinese investments

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 2:36pm, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Horn of Africa has long been wracked by civil wars, Islamist insurgencies and military coups, most recently in Ethiopia, Sudan and Somalia. Photo: Reuters
The Horn of Africa has long been wracked by civil wars, Islamist insurgencies and military coups, most recently in Ethiopia, Sudan and Somalia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE