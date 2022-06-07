Japan is planning to set up an integrated command centre for its self-defence forces. Photo: Twitter
Japan is planning to set up an integrated command centre for its self-defence forces. Photo: Twitter
China /  Diplomacy

Japan and China ‘must think long term to improve ties’ as frictions rise over Taiwan

  • Beijing’s top diplomat says past and present problems between the two countries are intertwined
  • Tokyo will reportedly station a defence ministry official on the island to foster intelligence gathering

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan is planning to set up an integrated command centre for its self-defence forces. Photo: Twitter
Japan is planning to set up an integrated command centre for its self-defence forces. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE