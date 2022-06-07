Japan is planning to set up an integrated command centre for its self-defence forces. Photo: Twitter
Japan and China ‘must think long term to improve ties’ as frictions rise over Taiwan
- Beijing’s top diplomat says past and present problems between the two countries are intertwined
- Tokyo will reportedly station a defence ministry official on the island to foster intelligence gathering
