The heavy-handed response to Omicron was unnecessary and unexpected. Photo: Bloomberg
Shi Jiangtao
Opinion

Opinion

Lockdowns and Tiananmen amnesia – why Beijing isn’t ready for the Chinese century

  • Shutdowns in the country’s biggest cities chip away at the already low international confidence in China’s economy
  • Forgetting to remember history can bring the past back to life in unintended ways

Updated: 6:55pm, 7 Jun, 2022

