A spokesperson for the US embassy in China says the US position on Xinjiang remains that genocide and crimes against humanity against the predominately Muslim Uygur population and other ethnic and religious minorities are ongoing.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
China and US locked in new infowar after Chinese social media claims American manipulation over Xinjiang
- WeChat account states diplomats in China said US knew there were no human rights violations in Xinjiang but sought to create dissatisfaction among Uygurs
- US embassy spokesperson denies claim, says Chinese online activists exposed personal information of US officials and spouses, and encouraged attacks on them
