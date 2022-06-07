Under the Aukus alliance, announced in September, Australia will acquire nuclear submarines from partners the US and Britain. China says the alliance risks intensifying an arms race. Photo: US Navy
China says all IAEA member states must agree before Aukus nuclear sub project begins
- Chinese foreign ministry says IAEA decided to establish formal agenda to discuss issues that could affect Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
- Australia could become the first non-nuclear weapon state to field a nuclear-powered submarine, potentially creating a loophole in the IAEA inspection system
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Under the Aukus alliance, announced in September, Australia will acquire nuclear submarines from partners the US and Britain. China says the alliance risks intensifying an arms race. Photo: US Navy