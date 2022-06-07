Under the Aukus alliance, announced in September, Australia will acquire nuclear submarines from partners the US and Britain. China says the alliance risks intensifying an arms race. Photo: US Navy
Under the Aukus alliance, announced in September, Australia will acquire nuclear submarines from partners the US and Britain. China says the alliance risks intensifying an arms race. Photo: US Navy
China /  Diplomacy

China says all IAEA member states must agree before Aukus nuclear sub project begins

  • Chinese foreign ministry says IAEA decided to establish formal agenda to discuss issues that could affect Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
  • Australia could become the first non-nuclear weapon state to field a nuclear-powered submarine, potentially creating a loophole in the IAEA inspection system

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:41pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Under the Aukus alliance, announced in September, Australia will acquire nuclear submarines from partners the US and Britain. China says the alliance risks intensifying an arms race. Photo: US Navy
Under the Aukus alliance, announced in September, Australia will acquire nuclear submarines from partners the US and Britain. China says the alliance risks intensifying an arms race. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE