A satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows a Cambodian naval base in Ream on April 25, 2022. Photo: Planet Labs PBC via AP
China hails ‘ironclad partnership’ with Cambodia as work begins on naval base, raising US concern
- Cambodian defence minister dismisses fears that his country would let China build a military base on its soil, saying any country could use the facilities
- New port near South China Sea will be deepened to accommodate larger military ships and will include maintenance facility, dry dock slipway and pier
