World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says ahead of the WTO’s MC12 summit: “I believe China has been negotiating in good faith and things are being worked out.” Photo: AFP
exclusive | China’s positions crucial in crunch talks as WTO chief eyes deals on fishing and vaccines

  • Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says it is ‘within the realm of the possible’ that deals are reached at World Trade Organization’s MC12 next week
  • On subsidies, she restates her view that targeting China in efforts to reform the WTO will fail

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 5:36am, 9 Jun, 2022

