Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun speaking to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, defending China’s veto of new Security Council sanctions on North Korea. Photo: Reuters
China defends its veto of UN Security Council resolution sanctioning North Korea

  • It would be ‘irresponsible and derelict of duty for the Security Council to adopt a resolution without principle’, Zhang Jun, China’s UN envoy, says
  • Comments come during first session under a new UN requirement that vetoes be subject to General Assembly discussion

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 2:19am, 9 Jun, 2022

