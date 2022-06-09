Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun speaking to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, defending China’s veto of new Security Council sanctions on North Korea. Photo: Reuters
China defends its veto of UN Security Council resolution sanctioning North Korea
- It would be ‘irresponsible and derelict of duty for the Security Council to adopt a resolution without principle’, Zhang Jun, China’s UN envoy, says
- Comments come during first session under a new UN requirement that vetoes be subject to General Assembly discussion
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun speaking to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, defending China’s veto of new Security Council sanctions on North Korea. Photo: Reuters