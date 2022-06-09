A watchtower near what is believed to be a re-education camp in Xinjiang. Germany and China have been interdependent trading partners since China opened up its economy in the 1970s, but human rights issues are prompting a rethink in Berlin of their economic ties. Photo: AFP
A watchtower near what is believed to be a re-education camp in Xinjiang. Germany and China have been interdependent trading partners since China opened up its economy in the 1970s, but human rights issues are prompting a rethink in Berlin of their economic ties. Photo: AFP
Germany
China /  Diplomacy

China-Germany economic ties shift with Xinjiang allegations, zero Covid and supply chain issues

  • Lawmakers, business figures and analysts say a combination of issues has led to a re-evaluation of Berlin’s ties with Beijing
  • Pandemic is a cautionary tale for German companies that rely too much on a single market, where the political priorities of one man can override all else

Priyanka Shankar
Priyanka Shankar in Brussels

Updated: 11:59pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A watchtower near what is believed to be a re-education camp in Xinjiang. Germany and China have been interdependent trading partners since China opened up its economy in the 1970s, but human rights issues are prompting a rethink in Berlin of their economic ties. Photo: AFP
A watchtower near what is believed to be a re-education camp in Xinjiang. Germany and China have been interdependent trading partners since China opened up its economy in the 1970s, but human rights issues are prompting a rethink in Berlin of their economic ties. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE