A watchtower near what is believed to be a re-education camp in Xinjiang. Germany and China have been interdependent trading partners since China opened up its economy in the 1970s, but human rights issues are prompting a rethink in Berlin of their economic ties. Photo: AFP
China-Germany economic ties shift with Xinjiang allegations, zero Covid and supply chain issues
- Lawmakers, business figures and analysts say a combination of issues has led to a re-evaluation of Berlin’s ties with Beijing
- Pandemic is a cautionary tale for German companies that rely too much on a single market, where the political priorities of one man can override all else
