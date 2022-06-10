Queuing for gas in Colombo, Sri Lanka where a debt crisis is causing widespread shortages of basic items. Photo: AFP
China diplomat outlines complicated causes of Sri Lanka’s debt crisis
- In a meeting with the Sri Lankan envoy to Beijing, the foreign ministry’s head of Asian affairs points to the developed world’s fiscal policies and sanctions
- China has pledged further help on top of its emergency humanitarian funding but remains tight lipped on hoped-for loan and credit line
