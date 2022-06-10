Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin held talks in Singapore on Friday. Photos: AP, Getty Images
Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin held talks in Singapore on Friday. Photos: AP, Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

China, US defence chiefs square off on Taiwan in first face-to-face talks

  • Lloyd Austin called on Beijing to refrain from destabilising actions towards the island
  • Wei Fenghe warned that the PLA will ‘fight at all costs’ to defend China’s sovereignty

Minnie ChanJack Lau
Minnie Chan and Jack Lau

Updated: 7:33pm, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin held talks in Singapore on Friday. Photos: AP, Getty Images
Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin held talks in Singapore on Friday. Photos: AP, Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE