Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema (right) receives the symbolic key to the China-funded Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Centre from Chinese ambassador Du Xiaohui, in Lusaka on May 31. Photo: Xinhua
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema (right) receives the symbolic key to the China-funded Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Centre from Chinese ambassador Du Xiaohui, in Lusaka on May 31. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China’s Africa affairs chief to visit debt-hit Zambia days after Xi Jinping call with president

  • Wu Peng, the Chinese foreign ministry’s Africa affairs chief, is on a multi-nation tour of Sub-Saharan Africa
  • President Xi Jinping on May 31 held phone call with Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema, who is banking on Chinese help for debt relief

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema (right) receives the symbolic key to the China-funded Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Centre from Chinese ambassador Du Xiaohui, in Lusaka on May 31. Photo: Xinhua
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema (right) receives the symbolic key to the China-funded Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Centre from Chinese ambassador Du Xiaohui, in Lusaka on May 31. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE