US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington was committed to helping its allies. Photo: Reuters
Defence chief Lloyd Austin says US will help Indo-Pacific allies ‘deter aggression’

  • Washington seeks ‘a region free of aggression and bullying’, he tells security summit in Singapore
  • He says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ‘galvanised’ the world and undercut international order

Jack Lau in Singaporeand Minnie Chan in Singapore

Updated: 9:53am, 11 Jun, 2022

