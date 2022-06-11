US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington was committed to helping its allies. Photo: Reuters
Defence chief Lloyd Austin says US will help Indo-Pacific allies ‘deter aggression’
- Washington seeks ‘a region free of aggression and bullying’, he tells security summit in Singapore
- He says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ‘galvanised’ the world and undercut international order
