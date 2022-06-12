Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (third left) at the C+C5 ministers’ meeting in Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan on June 8. Photo: Xinhua
Why China is likely to focus more on Central Asia as US rivalry intensifies
- Observers cite China’s need for stability on its Western borders so it can focus on US in the Indo-Pacific
- As Beijing’s economic presence in the region continues to expand, so will its political influence, analysts believe
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (third left) at the C+C5 ministers’ meeting in Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan on June 8. Photo: Xinhua