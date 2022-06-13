Senior foreign ministry official Xie Feng has sought to defend China’s controversial security agreement with Solomon Islands. Photo: AFP
Don’t turn South Pacific into US-China geopolitical ‘boxing ring’, Beijing says
- Senior foreign ministry official says China’s cooperation in the region has resulted in real benefits for its Pacific partners
- US and its allies have long neglected the island nations, he says
