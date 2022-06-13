Electric batteries at a factory in China. Zimbabwe’s rich lithium mines have made it China’s next frontier for the essential battery component. Photo:
What’s fuelling China’s lithium rush in Zimbabwe? The long game on zero carbon
- The African country’s massive reserves of the ore are in the spotlight as demand for electric cars grows in a global green race
- Chinese mine acquisition spree, in contrast to Western wariness, seen as classic sign of putting long-term gains over short-term costs
