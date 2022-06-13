Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles (left) meets his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday. Photo: Australian Department of Defence
China and Australia break diplomatic drought with ‘frank’ defence ministers talks
- No details of discussion between the two ministers but meeting comes after more than two years of tense relations
- Human rights and the South China Sea expected to have been on the agenda
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles (left) meets his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday. Photo: Australian Department of Defence