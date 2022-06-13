Three Chinese citizens were killed during a blast at the entrance of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, Pakistan, on April 26. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan
China /  Diplomacy

China and Pakistan, jolted by Karachi attack that killed Chinese, vow stronger military and security ties

  • Chinese General Zhang Youxia and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa look to shore up relationship and safeguard common interests
  • After Chinese deaths in Dasu and Karachi attacks, China urged Pakistan to improve security for Chinese nationals in the country

Laura Zhou
Updated: 8:34pm, 13 Jun, 2022

