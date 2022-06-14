Yang Jiechi (left), China’s top foreign policy official, meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (right) in Rome on March 14. Photo: Xinhua
Two top US and China officials meet for a third time this year to ‘reduce risks’
- US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi discuss Taiwan, Ukraine, North Korea and Washington’s Indo-Pacific diplomatic efforts
- ‘Sullivan laid out US views on the region and the enduring commitment of the United States as an Indo-Pacific nation,’ a US official says
