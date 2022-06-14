Samoa’s Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, left, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pose for a photo before a bilateral meeting in Wellington, New Zealand, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Photo: Pool via AP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s bid for Pacific Islands security pact should be considered in regional forum, says Samoan PM

  • Leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum members are due meet in July in Fiji, after they were caught off guard by the Solomon Islands’ security pact with China
  • NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says: ‘As a forum we will come together, we’ll discuss these issues, we’ll of course, hopefully build consensus’

Reuters

Updated: 2:48pm, 14 Jun, 2022

