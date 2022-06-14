‘Absurd’: Taipei rejects Beijing’s sovereign claims over Taiwan Strait

Taiwan has firmly rejected Beijing’s claims that it has sovereign rights over the Taiwan Strait, saying it stands by US freedom of navigation activities in international waters. It also stressed it was fully briefed by Washington on talks in Luxembourg on Monday between US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi. In Taipei on Tuesday, Taiwanese foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said it was absurd for Beijing to claim that the waterway separating the two sides of the Taiwan Strait was not international waters but the exclusive economic zone of the Chinese mainland. “The Taiwan Strait is an international waterway, which is outside of our territorial waters, and is fit for the principle of freedom of navigation in the open sea,” Ou said, adding the island respected any movements of foreign vessels in the Taiwan Strait that abided by international law, including innocent passage. “We perfectly understand and support the freedom of navigation missions by the United States that help promote peace and stability in the region.” Ou’s comments came a day after the mainland’s foreign ministry said Beijing had sovereign and administrative rights to the Taiwan Strait, denying US claims that the channel consisted of international waters. In Beijing on Monday, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Taiwan Strait fell within China’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone as defined by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and domestic law. “China enjoys sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait, while respecting the legitimate rights of other countries in the relevant maritime areas,” Wang said. “There is no such thing as ‘international waters’ in UNCLOS. By claiming that the Taiwan Strait is international waters, some countries intend to create an excuse for their manipulation of the Taiwan issue and threaten China’s sovereignty and security.” China, US defence chiefs square off on Taiwan in first face-to-face talks Wang was responding to reports that Chinese military officials had repeatedly told their US counterparts the Taiwan Strait – which is 220 nautical miles at its widest part – is not within international waters, but within the exclusive economic zone of the mainland. Ou said the mainland side had deliberately distorted the rules of international law and turned the strait into its exclusive economic zone. “The ambition of the Chinese side to swallow up Taiwan is evident, and for this we cannot accept and must condemn it,” Ou noted, adding the mainland’s claims could in no way reduce tensions in the region. She said Taiwan would continue to work closely with like-minded countries to safeguard international order, and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.