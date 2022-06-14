Some observers believe the US is changing its policy on Taiwan. Photo: AFP
Some observers believe the US is changing its policy on Taiwan. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese concerns rise over US policy shift on Taiwan

  • Beijing’s diplomatic chief Yang Jiechi warns US national security adviser Jake Sullivan against ‘using Taiwan to contain China’
  • Washington appears to be moving away from its policy of strategic ambiguity following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chinese analysts say

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:02pm, 14 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Some observers believe the US is changing its policy on Taiwan. Photo: AFP
Some observers believe the US is changing its policy on Taiwan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE