Some observers believe the US is changing its policy on Taiwan. Photo: AFP
Chinese concerns rise over US policy shift on Taiwan
- Beijing’s diplomatic chief Yang Jiechi warns US national security adviser Jake Sullivan against ‘using Taiwan to contain China’
- Washington appears to be moving away from its policy of strategic ambiguity following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chinese analysts say
