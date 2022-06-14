China’s stance on the Ukraine conflict has caused concern in Europe. Photo: AFP
China’s stance on the Ukraine conflict has caused concern in Europe. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China still backing Poland gateway plan despite impact of Ukraine war

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau he hopes for closer economic ties ‘despite the volatile international situation’
  • But Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risks undermining plans to develop relations with Central and Eastern Europe, analysts warn

Jack Lau
Updated: 9:35pm, 14 Jun, 2022

