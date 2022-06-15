Taiwan and US are expected to discuss weapons and strategy during their annual military and security talks in the US in June. Photo: AFP
Taiwan and US are expected to discuss weapons and strategy during their annual military and security talks in the US in June. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan-US security and military talks will discuss weapons and strategies to defend island against Beijing

  • Working-level talks between security and military officials this week precede high-level talks next week in Washington and Annapolis, Maryland
  • Talks follow warning from Beijing that mainland will resist any efforts to make Taiwan independent and as Ukraine war offers lessons in tackling a bigger opponent

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 3:02pm, 15 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan and US are expected to discuss weapons and strategy during their annual military and security talks in the US in June. Photo: AFP
Taiwan and US are expected to discuss weapons and strategy during their annual military and security talks in the US in June. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE