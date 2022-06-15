Taiwan and US are expected to discuss weapons and strategy during their annual military and security talks in the US in June. Photo: AFP
Taiwan-US security and military talks will discuss weapons and strategies to defend island against Beijing
- Working-level talks between security and military officials this week precede high-level talks next week in Washington and Annapolis, Maryland
- Talks follow warning from Beijing that mainland will resist any efforts to make Taiwan independent and as Ukraine war offers lessons in tackling a bigger opponent
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Taiwan and US are expected to discuss weapons and strategy during their annual military and security talks in the US in June. Photo: AFP