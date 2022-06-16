A video featuring children allegedly paid half a dollar a day caused outrage in 2020 when it was published online. It has since emerged the video was shot in Malawi by a Chinese producer. Officials from China and Malawi have pledged a crackdown on racism. Photo: Handout
China vows to crack down on online racism, spurred by new details of video featuring Malawi children
- Malawian foreign minister says her country feels ‘disgusted, disrespected and deeply pained’ by video in which children repeat demeaning words in Chinese
- European academic says Beijing is wise to take this seriously now while it harms China’s image abroad
