Amid a row with Beijing, shipments of rum from Lithuania turned away from mainland China were diverted to Taiwan in January. Photo: Handout
Amid a row with Beijing, shipments of rum from Lithuania turned away from mainland China were diverted to Taiwan in January. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Lithuania plans to open Taiwan office in September, says exports to mainland China ‘close to zero’

  • Lithuanian minister visiting Taipei says Beijing was important trade partner and drop in exports has caused pain to some domestic businesses
  • Vilnius remains confident the US$250 million value of direct exports to mainland China last year can be made up in other markets in Asia

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:11pm, 15 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Amid a row with Beijing, shipments of rum from Lithuania turned away from mainland China were diverted to Taiwan in January. Photo: Handout
Amid a row with Beijing, shipments of rum from Lithuania turned away from mainland China were diverted to Taiwan in January. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE