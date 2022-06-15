Michelle Bachelet’s trip to China has been a divisive topic at this week’s UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva. Photo: EPA-EFE
UN human rights chief ‘not able to speak to’ any detained Uygurs or their families in Xinjiang
- Michelle Bachelet tells the UN Human Rights Council that she couldn’t move freely through the Chinese region when she visited last month
- She says the trip ‘provided an important opportunity to raise concerns directly with senior leaders and officials’ and to ‘obtain certain impressions of the situation’
