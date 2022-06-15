Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin all parties should ‘promote a proper solution’ to the Ukraine crisis
- Chinese, Russian leaders speak for a second time since the start of Putin’s war
- Xi also says Beijing will support Moscow ‘on issues related to core interests’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Wednesday. Photo: AP