Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on February 4. A US military planner said that any Chinese “act of aggression” would likely draw a global response similar to what Russia has faced since invading Ukraine. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Pentagon official says ‘act of aggression’ by China will draw global response like Russia has seen
- ‘Where the world is now, the Ukraine scenario is a much more likely outcome,’ says Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for defence policy
- Kahl also says indications are that Beijing ‘did not believe Russia actually planned to invade Ukraine’ and calls it an ‘intelligence failure’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on February 4. A US military planner said that any Chinese “act of aggression” would likely draw a global response similar to what Russia has faced since invading Ukraine. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS