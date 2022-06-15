Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on February 4. A US military planner said that any Chinese “act of aggression” would likely draw a global response similar to what Russia has faced since invading Ukraine. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on February 4. A US military planner said that any Chinese “act of aggression” would likely draw a global response similar to what Russia has faced since invading Ukraine. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
China /  Diplomacy

Pentagon official says ‘act of aggression’ by China will draw global response like Russia has seen

  • ‘Where the world is now, the Ukraine scenario is a much more likely outcome,’ says Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for defence policy
  • Kahl also says indications are that Beijing ‘did not believe Russia actually planned to invade Ukraine’ and calls it an ‘intelligence failure’

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 12:06am, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on February 4. A US military planner said that any Chinese “act of aggression” would likely draw a global response similar to what Russia has faced since invading Ukraine. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on February 4. A US military planner said that any Chinese “act of aggression” would likely draw a global response similar to what Russia has faced since invading Ukraine. Photo: Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE