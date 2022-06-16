A screenshot of Uzra Zeya, US undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights, testifying before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China in Washington on Wednesday.
Top US human rights official decries ‘transnational repression’ campaign by China

  • Uzra Zeya, undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights, says federal government lacks funding to meet all requests for protection
  • China denies targeting dissidents overseas, with foreign ministry spokesman calling US accusations a scheme to ‘hype up’ the ‘China threat’

Owen Churchill
Updated: 6:03am, 16 Jun, 2022

