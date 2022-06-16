Chinese state media commemorated the second anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash with India on Wednesday. Some 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA soldiers are reported to have died in the skirmish in 2020. Photo: Weibo
China-India border: state media marks second anniversary of Galwan Valley clash in lead-up to new talks
- CCTV military channel publishes three-minute video salute to four dead PLA soldiers on social media, drawing 4.36 million views on Weibo by noon on Thursday
- 2020 border clash left at least 20 Indians dead, New Delhi expects to hold 16th round of talks with Beijing soon to ‘resolve the remaining issues along the LAC’
