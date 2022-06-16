A Washington-based think tank report says Taiwan’s foreign agents have been lobbying the US for years to adopt many of the policies the Biden government and the new Congress are now pursuing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan admits paying American lobbyists to help establish closer US ties amid rising pressure from Beijing
- Island’s foreign ministry says it hired PR firms to help US government and others ‘have a better understanding of Taiwan’, saying lobbying transparency is key
- Lobbyists Bob Dole and Dick Gephardt – both former US politicians – helped put Taiwanese officials in front of key White House figures, according to reports
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A Washington-based think tank report says Taiwan’s foreign agents have been lobbying the US for years to adopt many of the policies the Biden government and the new Congress are now pursuing. Photo: EPA-EFE