Ties between Australia and China have been strained since Canberra called for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China appoints international affairs expert as new consul general in Brisbane
- Ruan Zongze, 56, is the former vice-president of the CIIS, a think tank run by the foreign ministry
- He has taken up the job at a time when relations between China and Australia have deteriorated
