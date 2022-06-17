US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US hard-line stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is needed to dissuade “other would-be aggressors”. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
US security adviser says hard line on Russia is needed to dissuade China from similar moves
- National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says an unchallenged invasion of Ukraine would embolden ‘other would-be aggressors, like China’
- Speaking at a think tank conference, Sullivan says his recent meeting with top Chinese diplomat covered Ukraine, Taiwan and North Korea
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US hard-line stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is needed to dissuade “other would-be aggressors”. Photo: Getty Images/TNS