China /  Diplomacy

US Senators’ Taiwan bill to ‘restructure’ relations with Taipei

  • Republican and Democrat duo introduce draft legislation which includes proposed changes to Washington’s long-standing policy
  • There are provisions for billions of dollars in security funding and sanctions against Beijing for any aggression towards the island

Reuters

Updated: 1:38pm, 17 Jun, 2022

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is one of the co-sponsors of the bill. Photo: Reuters.
