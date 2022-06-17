US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is one of the co-sponsors of the bill. Photo: Reuters.
US Senators’ Taiwan bill to ‘restructure’ relations with Taipei
- Republican and Democrat duo introduce draft legislation which includes proposed changes to Washington’s long-standing policy
- There are provisions for billions of dollars in security funding and sanctions against Beijing for any aggression towards the island
