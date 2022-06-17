Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured a last year’s virtual BRICS summit. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping to host virtual BRICS summit
- The Chinese leader will hold online talks with the leaders of Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa later this month
- The event takes place in the shadow of Russia’s war in Ukraine and Moscow is keen to develop links with other emerging economies after being hit by sanctions
