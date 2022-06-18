Takuma Sakuragi said a Nigerian man had asked him to carry a suitcase to China for him. Photo: Weibo
Former Japanese politician’s appeal against drug trafficking conviction to be heard in Chinese court
- Takuma Sakuragi was detained at Guangdong airport in 2013 carrying a suitcase containing more than 3kg (7.3lbs) of meth
- The former city councillor appealed after being found guilty and said he had been tricked into carrying the drugs by a Nigerian man
