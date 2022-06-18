US President Joe Biden addresses the virtual Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) from Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden urges China, other major economies to step up climate action, as US and EU join global methane cuts pledge
- Virtual major economies forum sees Biden call on attendees to ‘challenge ourselves to do more’ on clean energies and carbon goals
- China a notable absentee from 13 inaugural members of Global Methane Pledge Energy Pathway agreed upon at the forum
