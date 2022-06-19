The dispute centres on the Tenke Fungurume copper mine in the DRC. Photo: Reuters
The dispute centres on the Tenke Fungurume copper mine in the DRC. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese firm’s hopes of resolving royalties row at massive DR Congo copper and cobalt mine hits political hurdle

  • Chinese mining company denies that court-appointed administrator has taken control of operation
  • African country’s PM halted proceedings against the mining firm but justice minister has resumed them

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:13am, 19 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The dispute centres on the Tenke Fungurume copper mine in the DRC. Photo: Reuters
The dispute centres on the Tenke Fungurume copper mine in the DRC. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE