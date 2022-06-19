The dispute centres on the Tenke Fungurume copper mine in the DRC. Photo: Reuters
Chinese firm’s hopes of resolving royalties row at massive DR Congo copper and cobalt mine hits political hurdle
- Chinese mining company denies that court-appointed administrator has taken control of operation
- African country’s PM halted proceedings against the mining firm but justice minister has resumed them
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The dispute centres on the Tenke Fungurume copper mine in the DRC. Photo: Reuters