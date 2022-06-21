The Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania was financed by the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department. Photo: Handout
China’s political party school in Africa takes first students from 6 countries
- 120 cadres from ruling parties attend workshop at the US$40 million facility in Tanzania funded by the Chinese Communist Party
- All of the political entities taking part have ruled their countries without interruption since independence
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania was financed by the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department. Photo: Handout